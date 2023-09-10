4-year-old dies after ‘accidental drowning’, police say

Police said the boy entered a pool, unnoticed by others.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 4-year-old boy died after getting into a pool during a birthday party Saturday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the child was at the party on Took Drive with family members when he climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool. He entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police. A guest eventually saw the child and pulled him from the pool.

He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

