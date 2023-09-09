Student charged, expelled after threat of mass violence
A Trousdale County student allegedly threatened mass violence at a high school.
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was expelled and charged after allegedly threatening mass violence at Trousdale County High School.
The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) investigated a school safety tip on Friday, Sept. 8.
The officer of Homeland Security and Mental Health Services responded. As a result of the threat, one student was charged and suspended.
The student was charged with threat of mass violence at a school, and unlawful possession of a weapon, not at a school.
TCSO said the expelled student has a hearing schedule in juvenile court.
