Student charged, expelled after threat of mass violence

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was expelled and charged after allegedly threatening mass violence at Trousdale County High School.

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) investigated a school safety tip on Friday, Sept. 8.

The officer of Homeland Security and Mental Health Services responded. As a result of the threat, one student was charged and suspended.

The student was charged with threat of mass violence at a school, and unlawful possession of a weapon, not at a school.

TCSO said the expelled student has a hearing schedule in juvenile court.

