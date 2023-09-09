Police search for vehicle in apparent road rage shooting on I-440 West

Police said a suspect began shooting at another car just before 9 p.m.
I-440 West was closed after a shooting reported after a road rage incident, according to police.
By Chuck Morris and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting that police believe stemmed from road rage, and detectives are searching for the suspect.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a shooting call just before 9 p.m. on Interstate 440 West near the Nolensville Pike exit. Police said a suspect in a white late model sedan was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before they began shooting at a Toyota Prius.

A 25-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Prius and was shot in the hand and leg, according to police. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in non-critical condition.

I-440 West was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
The FBI searched a home on Hill Circle on Thursday, before taking multiple items and vehicles.
Resident of home raided by FBI agents arrested on theft charge
Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Country music artist Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Inmate dies while in custody at Nashville correctional facility
Bomb threat investigation
Bomb threat reported on Broadway in Nashville
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Nashville, police say
I-440 West was closed after a shooting reported after a road rage incident, according to police.
I-440 West shut down after shooting