Police search for vehicle in apparent road rage shooting on I-440 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting that police believe stemmed from road rage, and detectives are searching for the suspect.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a shooting call just before 9 p.m. on Interstate 440 West near the Nolensville Pike exit. Police said a suspect in a white late model sedan was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before they began shooting at a Toyota Prius.

A 25-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Prius and was shot in the hand and leg, according to police. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in non-critical condition.

I-440 West was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

