Man arrested after pursuit ends in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 21-year-old suspect is in jail after leading Williamson County deputies on a pursuit Friday afternoon.

Deputies tried to stop the gray Toyota Camry driven by Curtis Fletcher in the Grassland area around 4:30 p.m. Fletcher fled the scene, striking a deputy’s car in the process, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pursued the Camry for a short time before stopping the chase due to safety concerns.

Metro Nashville Police and its Aviation Unit assisted in the incident after Fletcher crashed on McCrory Lane, running away from the car.

A Williamson County K9 tracked Fletcher into the nearby Harpeth River as he was trying to flee from the scene.

He is expected to be charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evading and reckless endangerment.. The sheriff’s office did not say what led to deputies attempting to stop Fletcher in the Grassland area.

A resident of Harpeth Bend Drive who did not have to be identified saw part of the pursuit on her Ring doorbell camera. She said her children were outside playing at the time.

“All of a sudden like 10 different cars, marked cars, undercover cars, motorcycles, all of the above, were just zooming down our street,” the woman told WSMV4.

She said her children are still shaken up after witnessing the chase.

“This car just sped by and the kids all jumped up like they raced to the front yard to see what was going on, and then all of a sudden everyone just went still when they realized that all of these cop cars were coming down,” the woman said.

