First Alert Weather: Nice weekend weather with a few showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s a great weekend to spend time outdoors. Look for a partly cloudy sky with just a few showers expected along the Cumberland Plateau.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

Mostly dry both today and tomorrow. A few showers are possible mainly near eastern Middle Tennessee each afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine otherwise with highs in the low to mid 80s. It may be just the slightest bit more humid.

MONDAY:

The nice weather continues Monday. It will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s.

Milder temperature trend for next week (WSMV)

MID-WEEK SHOWERS:

A front Tuesday will bring some showers late in the day. Highs on Tuesday stay in the upper 70s to near 80.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning. Temperatures following the front will be autumn-like with highs in the 70s.

LATE-WEEK SUNSHINE:

Lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs remaining comfy in the 70s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.