First Alert Weather: Nice weekend weather with a few showers

Autumn-like air moves in next week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s a great weekend to spend time outdoors. Look for a partly cloudy sky with just a few showers expected along the Cumberland Plateau.

THIS WEEKEND

Mostly dry both today and tomorrow. A few showers are possible mainly near eastern Middle Tennessee each afternoon. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine otherwise with highs in the low to mid 80s. It may be just the slightest bit more humid.

MONDAY:

The nice weather continues Monday. It will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s.

Milder temperature trend for next week
Milder temperature trend for next week(WSMV)

MID-WEEK SHOWERS:

A front Tuesday will bring some showers late in the day. Highs on Tuesday stay in the upper 70s to near 80.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning. Temperatures following the front will be autumn-like with highs in the 70s.

LATE-WEEK SUNSHINE:

Lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs remaining comfy in the 70s.

