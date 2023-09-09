First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The nice weather continues this weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s before a cool down comes next week.

Rain showers diminish along the Plateau this evening. It will be a pleasant night with temperatures eventually falling down to the 60s overnight.

Sunday will be pretty much a repeat of today. Most of the area will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but some areas east of I-65 will see rain showers again tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s again.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast with highs back in the mid to upper 80s, but that’s right around average for this time of the year. Expect a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week. (none)

Our next weather-maker comes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the MidState. It could also bring some rain showers late in the day. Highs will drop to the 70s Tuesday afternoon and stay there throughout the rest of the week.

The fall-like weather will take over for the middle to end of the week. Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Each morning will be cool and crisp starting off in the 50s.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

