First Alert Forecast: Feeling like fall next week

Temperatures will be much cooler than average next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The nice weather continues this weekend with temperatures in the lower 80s before a cool down comes next week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Rain showers diminish along the Plateau this evening. It will be a pleasant night with temperatures eventually falling down to the 60s overnight.

Sunday will be pretty much a repeat of today. Most of the area will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but some areas east of I-65 will see rain showers again tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s again.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the forecast with highs back in the mid to upper 80s, but that’s right around average for this time of the year. Expect a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week.
Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the week.(none)

Our next weather-maker comes Tuesday as a cold front moves into the MidState. It could also bring some rain showers late in the day. Highs will drop to the 70s Tuesday afternoon and stay there throughout the rest of the week.

The fall-like weather will take over for the middle to end of the week. Wednesday through Friday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Each morning will be cool and crisp starting off in the 50s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
The FBI searched a home on Hill Circle on Thursday, before taking multiple items and vehicles.
Resident of home raided by FBI agents arrested on theft charge
Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Country music artist Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Weather: Nice weekend weather with a few showers
wsmv first alert forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast
Milder temperature trend for next week
First Alert Forecast: Milder temperatures stick around for a while
WSMV heat index
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable end to the week