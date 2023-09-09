Bomb threat reported on Broadway in Nashville

Police said the call came in Saturday morning.
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy...
General atmosphere in Nashville on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bomb threat was reported to police Saturday morning at 100 Broadway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the building, which is located near Acme Feed and Seed and Wildhorse Saloon, was checked and cleared, and the call was deemed false. Officers shut down portions of the area to investigate the threat.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

