Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash on Highway 100 that killed a bicyclist Friday night.

Alyssa Milligan, 23, was riding with another cyclist when the passenger side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit her, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Milligan was thrown off her bike and transported to the hospital, where she died.

Donald Mashburn, 46, was the truck’s driver and reported to officers that he saw Milligan on the right side of the roadway fog line. Mashburn told police he later attempted to change lanes after looking over his shoulder when Milligan “was suddenly in front of him.”

Police said the preliminary contributing factor to this fatal collision appears to be Mashburn’s failure to yield the right of way to Milligan. There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said charges are possible.

