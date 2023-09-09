1 shot in apparent road rage incident on I-440 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was injured in a shooting that police believe stemmed from road rage.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a shooting call just before 9 p.m. on Interstate 440 West. Police said the suspect began shooting at another car while traveling westbound.

Police said the victim was a passenger sitting in the front passenger seat of another vehicle traveling on the interstate. The victim was shot once in the thigh and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with an apparent non-critical injury, according to police.

I-440 West was closed for several hours during the course of the investigation.

