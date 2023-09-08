Which areas in Nashville have seen an increase in crime?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wondering which area in Nashville is the safest? Or which area in Nashville has seen an increase in crime? The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released data comparing the crime rates of Sept. 2, 2023, to Sept. 2, 2022.

According to data from MNPD, one area of Nashville has seen a significant increase in crime compared to the prior year.

The South Nashville area has seen an increase in the following:

Rape up - 15%

Commercial robbery up - 9%

Street robbery up - 8%

Total robbery up - 8%

Aggravated assaults up -14%

Commercial burglary up - 4%

Larceny (theft of personal property) up - 30%

Auto theft up - 103%

Violent offenses up - 12%

Property offenses up - 35%

Part I offenses up - 29%

South Nashville has seen the most increase in auto thefts at 103% whereas they’ve seen a decrease in homicides by 35%, as well as decreases in residential burglary and total burglary.

Three areas in Nashville are tied for the second most increase in crime including North Nashville, Madison and Midtown Hills.

Midtown Hills has a 333% increase in homicides, according to MNPD data. So far there have been 13 homicides compared to 2022 with just three homicides. Midtown Hills has also seen a significant increase in auto theft at 69%.

The third area that has seen increases in crimes is West Nashville. West Nashville has seen the most increase in aggravated assault at 15%.

East Nashville and Hermitage are tied for fourth when it comes to the increased crime rates. East Nashville has seen a 9% increase in the total number of homicides.

The area that has seen the least increase in crimes is Central Nashville with only a 10% increase in residential burglaries. Homicide rates in Central Nashville have also stayed the same.

All areas in Metro, besides Central, have seen an increase in Auto thefts and Larceny.

For more information about increases and decreases in crime, click here.

