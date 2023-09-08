Video shows cars doing burnouts, others overturned in Murfreesboro neighborhood

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in one Murfreesboro neighborhood said they can’t even walk outside with their kids without the threat of getting hit by a car. They said cars fly through the area and crash into their property.

The neighbors provided WSMV4 with video of a car doing donuts in the neighborhood.

Karla Willis said it is the latest example of out of control drivers in her neighborhood.

“This was the final straw,” Willis said. “It is scary because we all have families.”

People living in the Villages of Garrison Cove neighborhood have taken pictures of cars taking out mailboxes, fences and ending up flipped over in the middle of the street.

“I would describe it as horrendous,” Elbert Roach, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Around 10 frustrated neighbors met WSMV4 by the cul-de-sac Thursday. They said they have asked the city repeatedly for speed bumps. The city told WSMV4 they denied the neighborhood’s traffic calming request in April after finding that most people were driving close to the speed limit in the area.

Neighbors said most of the traffic is coming from nearby Oakland High School. Rutherford County Schools said Oakland High has not received any complaints from residents.

“While we sympathize with anyone experiencing traffic issues, as a school and a district, we have no authority to intervene if it is outside of a school zone,” Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans said. “Traffic enforcement would need to be handled by the police.”

Murfreesboro Police said a complaint was submitted for the car doing burnouts in the neighborhood, and they are working on it.

“The Murfreesboro Police Department is committed to dedicating resources to ensure the safety of our roadways,” Murfreesboro Police spokesperson Larry Flowers said. “Earlier this year, we established a dedicated full time traffic unit to further our commitment in addressing traffic complaints while also allowing staff to implement proactive approaches to traffic enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Recently, we added an online traffic complaint form to our website that allows citizens to easily report traffic concerns and provide specific information regarding their complaint. This allows for better allocation of resources while giving us the opportunity to contact complainants about their concerns. We do encourage citizens to report incidents of drag racing or other forms of reckless driving immediately to police.”

