Vanderbilt researchers study whether nicotine can improve memory loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nicotine, the addictive chemical found in cigarettes, could improve brain function for those with memory loss, according to researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

With funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Vanderbilt’s “Memory Improvement through Nicotine Dosing” study, or MIND study, is testing whether the use of nicotine, delivered through a patch, can improve the memory of those with mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment.

Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Mark Humphrey)

About 12-18% of people aged 60 or older are living with mild cognitive impairment, according to VUMC.

“Nicotine is a natural plant product. Many of our medications come from plants,” said Dr. Paul Newhouse, director of the Center for Cognitive Medical at VUMC, in a video about the study. “Nicotine stimulates certain chemical systems in the brain much as other plant chemicals do so we think that nicotine essentially imitates the naturally occurring chemical in our brain that stimulates attention and memory.”

Vanderbilt said some may be hesitant to join the study due to the risk of smoking. However, Vanderbilt said nicotine does not cause cancer, heart disease or breathing problems, so their study is safe. In fact, VUMC said researchers have used nicotine in memory studies for more than 30 years.

Participants in the study must be healthy, non-smoking adults older than 55. Memory testing will be done at the screening visit to determine eligibility. Those enrolled in the study will have to wear a nicotine patch during the day and visit a clinic research site once every three months for two years.

“We think this is a safe treatment,” Newhouse said. “We’ve already proven that.”

In addition to NIH’s funding, the MIND Study is funded by the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. It’s led by Vanderbilt researchers and the University of Southern California’s Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute.

