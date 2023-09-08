Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home, affidavit shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested two men for driving stolen vehicles during an FBI raid at a home in West Nashville on Wednesday.

An affidavit shows Robert Thomas, 44, lived at the home and was in possession of a luxury SUV that had been stolen out of Los Angeles. He was arrested and charged with theft of property.

A second man, 30-year-old Brian Boyd, allegedly pulled up to the house while the FBI was conducting its search warrant. The SUV he was driving was stolen out of Lancaster, Wisconsin, according to an affidavit.

It’s unclear if a potential third suspect, who WSMV4 captured video of speeding away from federal agents at the scene, has been arrested or faces any charges.

The owner of the home on Hill Circle Drive told WSMV4 on Thursday he was renting the property, and did not know what the tenant(s) were involved in.

FBI agents took multiple luxury vehicles from the property on Wednesday. The home, according to real-estate marketplace company Zillow, is estimated at $1.5 million dollars.

