Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro woman with medical condition

The TBI says 68-year-old Marilyn Lewis was last seen on Friday in the Memorial Boulevard area.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Murfreesboro woman with a medical condition, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said 68-year-old Marilyn Lewis was last seen on Friday in the Memorial Boulevard area.

Lewis was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a purse, the TBI said. She has gray hair, brown eyes and is 5′1″ and weighs 97 pounds.

TBI added that Lewis has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

“If you have seen her, please call Murfreesboro PD at 615–893–1311 or 1-800-TBI-FIND w/info,” the TBI said.

