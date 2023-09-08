Resident of home raided by FBI agents arrested on theft charge

According to the affidavit, Robert Thomas lived at the home on Hill Circle Drive where FBI agents executed a search warrant on Wednesday.
The FBI has not provided any information on a raid at a home in West Nashville on Wednesday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lived at the house that the FBI raided on Wednesday was arrested on a theft charge, according to an affidavit.

Robert Thomas, 44, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on Wednesday while FBI agents were executing a search warrant at 6006 Hill Circle Drive. The affidavit stated Thomas lived at the address and was in possession of multiple stolen vehicles.

Court documents said a Mercedes C6A found at the residence was confirmed stolen out of Los Angeles.

Thomas is being held in the Davidson County Jail and the FBI has a federal hold. The FBI or Department of Justice have not released information on why the home was the subject of the raid.

