Resident of home raided by FBI agents arrested on theft charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lived at the house that the FBI raided on Wednesday was arrested on a theft charge, according to an affidavit.

Robert Thomas, 44, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police on Wednesday while FBI agents were executing a search warrant at 6006 Hill Circle Drive. The affidavit stated Thomas lived at the address and was in possession of multiple stolen vehicles.

Court documents said a Mercedes C6A found at the residence was confirmed stolen out of Los Angeles.

Thomas is being held in the Davidson County Jail and the FBI has a federal hold. The FBI or Department of Justice have not released information on why the home was the subject of the raid.

