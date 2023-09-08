Police arrest man accused of breaking into 10 businesses, stealing cases of alcohol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man suspected of breaking into 10 Nashville businesses recently was arrested after Metro Nashville Police received a Crime Stopper’s tip.

Police say 52-year-old Alexander R. Todd is in custody following four business break-ins where he is accused of stealing bottles and cases of alcohol.

Todd allegedly forced entry into the businesses after they closed, according to MNPD. He’s also suspected of at least six more business break-ins.

“Todd has multiple burglary convictions going back to the 90s. His latest conviction in November 2021 resulted in a ten-year probated sentence,” MNPD said.

