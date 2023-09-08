Pearl-Cohn to play first game on new turf

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pearl-Cohn debuts its new turf on Friday as the Firebirds host PURE Academy from Memphis at 7 p.m.

The Firebirds (3-0) are the first of 13 Metro high school football teams getting new fields as part of a $15 million project from Mayor John Cooper, Metro Nashville Government and the Tennessee Titans.

In other big games on the schedule Friday:

There’s a battle of unbeatens at James Lawson High as the Lightning hosts Centennial in the Region 6-5A opener for both schools.

A longtime rivalry is renewed with Brentwood Academy (1-2) visiting Father Ryan (2-0) in a non-region game.

MBA (0-3) travels to CPA (2-1) to face Ingle Martin and the Lions. Martin was a former MBA quarterback.

Beech will host its first football game on Friday night as the Buccaneeers (1-2) host Portland (1-2) in the Region 7-5A opener for both teams.

East Nashville (3-0) visits Maplewood (0-3) in the Region 5-3A opener for both teams.

Wilson Central plays at Green Hill in a Wilson County matchup of unbeatens to open Region 4-6A action.

