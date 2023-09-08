Pearl-Cohn to play first game on new turf

Several matchups of unbeatens highlight the Week 4 schedule on Touchdown Friday Night.
The scoreboard at Pearl-Cohn High School at a game in September 2022.l
The scoreboard at Pearl-Cohn High School at a game in September 2022.l(WSMV)
By Chris Harris
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Pearl-Cohn debuts its new turf on Friday as the Firebirds host PURE Academy from Memphis at 7 p.m.

The Firebirds (3-0) are the first of 13 Metro high school football teams getting new fields as part of a $15 million project from Mayor John Cooper, Metro Nashville Government and the Tennessee Titans.

Touchdown Friday Night
Highlights
Scoreboard

In other big games on the schedule Friday:

  • There’s a battle of unbeatens at James Lawson High as the Lightning hosts Centennial in the Region 6-5A opener for both schools.
  • A longtime rivalry is renewed with Brentwood Academy (1-2) visiting Father Ryan (2-0) in a non-region game.
  • MBA (0-3) travels to CPA (2-1) to face Ingle Martin and the Lions. Martin was a former MBA quarterback.
  • Beech will host its first football game on Friday night as the Buccaneeers (1-2) host Portland (1-2) in the Region 7-5A opener for both teams.
  • East Nashville (3-0) visits Maplewood (0-3) in the Region 5-3A opener for both teams.
  • Wilson Central plays at Green Hill in a Wilson County matchup of unbeatens to open Region 4-6A action.

We’ll have all the highlights on Touchdown Friday Night at 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Latest News

Mayor John Cooper and two Nashville golf legends are presenting two golf courses with the funds...
Two Nashville golf courses get $2M for renovations
Sumner County Schools leaders provide an update on bleacher replacement at high school stadiums.
Sumner school leaders give update on bleachers
Tennessee and Samford will play in an exhibition game in November.
First Horizon Park to host college exhibition game
FILE
Vols baseball team to play exhibition game at First Horizon Park in Nashville