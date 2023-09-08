Number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has dropped to 66, governor says

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The number of people still missing following wildfires that destroyed the historic community of Lahaina a month ago has dropped to 66, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Friday, while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 115.

The tally of the missing is now significantly lower than a week earlier, when authorities said 385 remained unaccounted for.

The deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through Lahaina on Aug. 8, causing dozens of people to flee to the ocean to escape the flames, destroying more than 2,000 structures and doing an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

So far, Maui police have released the names of 55 of the dead. Of these, 22 were in their 70s, with another 13 in their 60s. There was one listed victim under the age of 10.

The governor also said that in the coming weeks, authorities will begin to schedule supervised visits for residents to return to and view their properties.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct....
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
Two men were charged with theft of property after police found them in possession of stolen...
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home, affidavit shows
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019....
Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his brother, one person was shot inside FedEx Forum...
Friday evening news update
Murfreesboro Police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station and held employees at...
Search for gas station robbery suspects