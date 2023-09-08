Nashville man, mom to be sentenced Friday for role in Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man known as the “Zip-Tie Guy” is expected to be sentenced on Friday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart were convicted on 10 charges for storming the Capitol.

The judge found they brought plastic zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery. Munchel also carried a stun gun.

The federal government has asked the judge for a one year sentence followed by three years of probation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.