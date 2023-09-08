Musical about popular Nashville cafe in the works

The Bluebird Cafe will soon have a Broadway musical about it.
The Bluebird Cafe
The Bluebird Cafe(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A musical about Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe will soon be hitting the Broadway stage.

Producer Steve Buchanan announced Thursday the musical, called “Bluebird,” is in development by Grammy winner and Tony award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Don Chaffer.

“To have the opportunity to tell the Nashville songwriter’s story within a theatrical setting is, for me, the best of both worlds. Don and I have created a parallel world to the real world that we know and love. This is truly a passion project for us,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have lived the songwriter’s life for over 30 years. It is our community and lifeblood, and we feel honored and fortunate to be a part of it. The Bluebird is our Ryman Auditorium, our Carnegie Hall. If you know, you know. I can’t wait to share it with those who don’t.”

The Bluebird Cafe has been a launching pad for many songwriters and artists such as Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Taylor Swift and many more.

There is no timeline as to when the musical will be completed or where the musical will be featured.

“I believe theater is the ideal vehicle to tell a vibrant and honest story about the creative community that the Bluebird inspires and nurtures,” Bluebird General Manager Erika Wollam Nichols said. “It’s incredibly exciting to watch this musical take shape.”

The Bluebird Cafe has been featured in many media forms in TV and movies, from The Foo Fighters’ “Sonic Highways” or the ABC drama “Nashville” to films such as “The Thing Called Love” starring River Phoenix and Sandra Bullock. The Bluebird Cafe has also been featured in several publications and has a documentary about the venue called Bluebird available on several streaming channels.

