Man accused of taking gun from crime scene arrested

Police said the man entered the bay at Valvoline and took the gun used in a shooting there on Aug. 30.
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air compressor.
A man was shot and killed at a Valvoline service station after a dispute over using an air compressor.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man who they said took a pistol from a crime scene on Aug. 30.

Police said David Lee Harris, 31, has been charged with evidence tampering for taking the pistol from the bay at Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Bell Road.

A tip to Crime Stoppers helped police find Harris at a homeless camp off Cane Ridge Road. The gun has not been recovered, according to police.

Larry Johnson Jr., 33, was shot and killed inside the Valvoline on Wednesday after he allegedly fired on one of the business’ employees. Johnson was shot by Brooklyn Key, the store manager, according to police.

Police said after Johnson was shot, an unknown person, now identified as Harris, walked into the bay, picked up Johnson’s gun from the floor, and fled.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

