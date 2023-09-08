Man accused of taking gun from crime scene arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man who they said took a pistol from a crime scene on Aug. 30.

Police said David Lee Harris, 31, has been charged with evidence tampering for taking the pistol from the bay at Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Bell Road.

A tip to Crime Stoppers helped police find Harris at a homeless camp off Cane Ridge Road. The gun has not been recovered, according to police.

Larry Johnson Jr., 33, was shot and killed inside the Valvoline on Wednesday after he allegedly fired on one of the business’ employees. Johnson was shot by Brooklyn Key, the store manager, according to police.

Police said after Johnson was shot, an unknown person, now identified as Harris, walked into the bay, picked up Johnson’s gun from the floor, and fled.

