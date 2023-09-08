Making “George’s Bank Scallops” with Joe Muer Seafood

George’s Bank Scallops:

3 each Scallops, per person (U/10 count per pound)

As needed Paper Towel

1 Tbls. Olive Oil

1 Tbls. Butter, unsalted

As needed Kosher Salt and White Pepper

Organic Ceci Bean Butter Sauce:

2 oz Fish stock (can substitute clam juice)

¼ cup Ceci Beans Juice from Lemon, Lime, Orange

1 Tbls. Herbs (chevil, tarragon, chives)

1 Tbls. Butter, unsalted

Herb Persillade Crust:

1 bunch Italian parsley chopped

1 Tbls 32 oz caper chopped

1 Tsp peeled garlic minced

¼ Ea lemon zest and juice only

¼ Ea lime zest and juice only

¼ Ea orange zest and juice only

1 Tbls olive 100% oil

½ Tbls parmesan cheese

to taste salt and pepper

