Making “George’s Bank Scallops” with Joe Muer Seafood
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
George’s Bank Scallops:
3 each Scallops, per person (U/10 count per pound)
As needed Paper Towel
1 Tbls. Olive Oil
1 Tbls. Butter, unsalted
As needed Kosher Salt and White Pepper
Organic Ceci Bean Butter Sauce:
2 oz Fish stock (can substitute clam juice)
¼ cup Ceci Beans Juice from Lemon, Lime, Orange
1 Tbls. Herbs (chevil, tarragon, chives)
1 Tbls. Butter, unsalted
Herb Persillade Crust:
1 bunch Italian parsley chopped
1 Tbls 32 oz caper chopped
1 Tsp peeled garlic minced
¼ Ea lemon zest and juice only
¼ Ea lime zest and juice only
¼ Ea orange zest and juice only
1 Tbls olive 100% oil
½ Tbls parmesan cheese
to taste salt and pepper
