Former Titan, Saint with ALS to serve as honorary captains for season opener

Shaw, alongside friend and former Saints punter Steve Gleason, will be honored by the teams while bringing awareness to ALS.
Tim Shaw and Steve Gleason
Tim Shaw and Steve Gleason
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Former Tennessee Titan Tim Shaw, diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2014, will serve as an honorary team captain for the Titans prior to the start of Sunday’s season opener in New Orleans, according to the Titans.

Shaw, alongside friend and former Saints punter Steve Gleason, will be honored by the teams while bringing awareness to ALS. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011 and has been a huge advocate for advancements in medicines, trying to raise awareness about the terminal disease.

“I am so fortunate and grateful to get to be so involved with the Titans,” Shaw said in an email to the Titans media team on Thursday. “Being an honorary captain for a game would be cool, but what makes this so special is to be doing it with Steve. Steve has been a role model for me since day one of my diagnosis. And not just a role model, but a friend.”

In 2020, Gleason was granted the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal for his advocacy and extensive charitable work.

Shaw and Gleason have previously collaborated to help raise funds for ALS research. The Titans and Saints will face off in New Orleans starting at noon Sunday.

