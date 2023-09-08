First Alert Forecast: Milder temperatures stick around for a while

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A nice end the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine this Friday, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s once again…feeling a little like fall.

THROUGH MORNING:

Friday night football looks cool but comfortable with temperatures mostly starting to fall back into the 70s.

Cool and crisp in the morning with the low dropping into the low to mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND

While a shower cannot be totally ruled out this weekend, most if not all of the area is going to stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, the best place for a shower would be out near east Middle Tennessee each afternoon. On both days expect a mix of clouds and sunshine otherwise with highs in the low to mid 80s. It may be just the slightest bit more humid, but most of us won’t notice it too much.

MONDAY:

The nice weather continues Monday with temperatures peaking in the mid-80s.

MID-WEEK SHOWERS:

A front Tuesday will bring some showers late in the day. Highs on Tuesday stay in the 80s.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning. Temperatures following the front will be autumn-like with highs in the 70s.

LATE-WEEK SUNSHINE:

Lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs remaining comfy in the 70s.

