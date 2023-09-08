First Alert Forecast: Comfortable end to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll be going out on a high note to end the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine this Friday, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s once again.

Some spots will stay in the 70s this afternoon in the higher elevations.

Friday night football looks cool but comfortable with temperatures mostly starting to fall back into the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND

While a shower cannot be totally ruled out this weekend, most if not all of the area is going to stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, the best place for a shower would be out near east Middle Tennessee each afternoon. On both days we’ll mix clouds and sunshine otherwise with highs in the low to mid 80s. It may be just the slightest bit humid, but most of us won’t notice it too much.

NEXT WEEK

The nice weather continues Monday with temperatures still in the mid-80s.

Highs on Tuesday stay in the 80s with a late-day rain shower.

Temperatures on Wednesday won’t get out of the 70s and we’ll even see a leftover shower, mainly in the morning.

Highs are expected to stay in the 70s on Thursday.

