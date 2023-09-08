First Alert Forecast: Comfortable end to the week

Expect a nice mix of clouds and sunshine.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll be going out on a high note to end the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine this Friday, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s once again.

Some spots will stay in the 70s this afternoon in the higher elevations.

Friday night football looks cool but comfortable with temperatures mostly starting to fall back into the 70s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND

While a shower cannot be totally ruled out this weekend, most if not all of the area is going to stay dry both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, the best place for a shower would be out near east Middle Tennessee each afternoon. On both days we’ll mix clouds and sunshine otherwise with highs in the low to mid 80s. It may be just the slightest bit humid, but most of us won’t notice it too much.

NEXT WEEK

The nice weather continues Monday with temperatures still in the mid-80s.

Highs on Tuesday stay in the 80s with a late-day rain shower.

Temperatures on Wednesday won’t get out of the 70s and we’ll even see a leftover shower, mainly in the morning.

Highs are expected to stay in the 70s on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
WATCH: Intense moments between FBI agents and driver during Nashville raid

Latest News

WSMV weekend forecast
Friday morning First Alert forecast
Milder temperature trend for next week
First Alert Weather: Cooler and Drier for the next several days
A taste of fall with below average temperatures the rest of this week and into next week. Lisa...
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
WSMV 3-Day forecast
First Alert Forecast: More comfortable weather ahead