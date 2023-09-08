False fall? Below-average temps expected soon in Tennessee

While the first day of fall is still weeks away (Sep. 23) Tennessee and other surrounding states will be experiencing some cooler temps in the next week or so.
Below-average temps expected soon in Tennessee
Below-average temps expected soon in Tennessee(National Weather Service: Climate Prediction Center)
By Caleb Wethington and Melanie Layden
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There may be a false fall feel coming to Tennessee soon with below-average temperatures on the way.

While the first day of fall is still weeks away (Sep. 23), Tennessee and other surrounding states will be experiencing some cooler temps in the next week or so.

The WSMV4 First Alert Weather team says we will have a surface high pressure in control over the MidState that is helping assist in lower temperatures and lower dew points, making it feel slightly cooler and more comfortable outside.

This will continue over the next few days. By the middle of the week, a cold front will move through, bringing a little rain, but more importantly, cooler temperatures.

Highs by the middle of next week will only be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s. That’s 10-plus degrees below average! Our average for this time of the year is 87 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Latest News

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro woman with medical condition
Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro woman with medical condition
Milder temperature trend for next week
First Alert Forecast: Milder temperatures stick around for a while
Metro Nashville Police Department
Police arrest man accused of breaking into 10 businesses, stealing cases of alcohol