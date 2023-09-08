False fall? Below-average temps expected soon in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There may be a false fall feel coming to Tennessee soon with below-average temperatures on the way.

While the first day of fall is still weeks away (Sep. 23), Tennessee and other surrounding states will be experiencing some cooler temps in the next week or so.

The WSMV4 First Alert Weather team says we will have a surface high pressure in control over the MidState that is helping assist in lower temperatures and lower dew points, making it feel slightly cooler and more comfortable outside.

This will continue over the next few days. By the middle of the week, a cold front will move through, bringing a little rain, but more importantly, cooler temperatures.

Highs by the middle of next week will only be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s. That’s 10-plus degrees below average! Our average for this time of the year is 87 degrees.

