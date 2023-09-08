Fall Out Boy stopping in Nashville during new global tour

Jimmy Eat World will be accompanying Fall Out Boy on all of their tour dates as special guests.
Fall Out Boy stopping in Nashville during new global tour
Fall Out Boy stopping in Nashville during new global tour(Fall Out Boy)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Who’s ready to sing along to some of the mid-2000s greatest hits in Nashville next year?

Fall Out Boy has announced a global tour, So Much For (2our) Dust, with more than 20 dates scheduled across the U.S.

Jimmy Eat World will be accompanying Fall Out Boy on all of their tour dates as special guests. The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will also join the tour on select shows. The tour will make its stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 31.

“Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never played live before, which became one of the most buzzed about topics of the summer, igniting fans across social media – and spawning a trend on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views – to determine what songs might be coming next,” the band touted in a media release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Which areas in Nashville have seen an increase in crime?
FILE
Downed live power lines shut down road in La Vergne
Tim Shaw and Steve Gleason
Former Titan, Saint with ALS to serve as honorary captains for season opener
Tennessee's Run for the fallen
Kingston Springs mayor pledges to run 130 miles in Tennessee’s Run for the Fallen