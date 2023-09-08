Fall Out Boy stopping in Nashville during new global tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Who’s ready to sing along to some of the mid-2000s greatest hits in Nashville next year?

Fall Out Boy has announced a global tour, So Much For (2our) Dust, with more than 20 dates scheduled across the U.S.

Jimmy Eat World will be accompanying Fall Out Boy on all of their tour dates as special guests. The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will also join the tour on select shows. The tour will make its stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, March 31.

“Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never played live before, which became one of the most buzzed about topics of the summer, igniting fans across social media – and spawning a trend on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views – to determine what songs might be coming next,” the band touted in a media release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.