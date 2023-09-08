Employees traumatized after being robbed at gunpoint at Murfreesboro gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station and held employees at gunpoint last week.

They said they walked into a Shell gas station on Church Street on Aug. 30. That’s where they said they told employees behind the counter to get to the ground and held them at gunpoint.

Surveillance video showed one of the robbers demanding one of the workers open cash registers. They run out seconds later with what employees say is $500 cash.

“I looked at my mother and said ‘Mom, this is that Shell station over there on Church Street that we’ve known about all these years,’” said Glenn Parrish. “And I said that’s sad.”

Parrish said he comes to the gas station twice a day, has grown to know the employees there, and feels for them.

“To me he looks OK, but anyone who’s got a gun stuck to them and got a family you think twice,” said Parrish.

The man behind the counter on Friday was one of the three men forced to the ground. He told WSMV4 he didn’t want to go on camera because he feared for the safety of his family. But he said the mental trauma from that experience makes it hard to sleep at night and come back to work.

“Nothing is more valuable than your life,” said Diana Parrinello, another customer who saw the surveillance video. “Do they fear being caught? Heck no. Not during daylight or in this traffic.”

While police ask anyone with information to come forward, Parrish knows what happened will change the workers’ lives forever.

“Like I said I was concerned,” he said. “Anyone who pulled a gun out in front of me I hope someone is concerned over me.”

If you can assist with this case, please contact Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640 or 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.

