Downed live power lines shut down road in La Vergne

Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes.
FILE
FILE(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road is closed in La Vergne due to downed live power lines in the roadway, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

LVPD says Stones River Road is shut down near Mason Circle due to the downed lines.

Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Stones River Road is shut down near Mason Circle due to live power lines being down in the road. Please seek alternate routes.

Posted by La Vergne Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Which areas in Nashville have seen an increase in crime?
Fall Out Boy stopping in Nashville during new global tour
Fall Out Boy stopping in Nashville during new global tour
Tim Shaw and Steve Gleason
Former Titan, Saint with ALS to serve as honorary captains for season opener
Tennessee's Run for the fallen
Kingston Springs mayor pledges to run 130 miles in Tennessee’s Run for the Fallen