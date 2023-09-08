Downed live power lines shut down road in La Vergne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road is closed in La Vergne due to downed live power lines in the roadway, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

LVPD says Stones River Road is shut down near Mason Circle due to the downed lines.

Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

