Cheatham County Schools recognized by Special Olympics for inclusivity

“These are school climates where students with disabilities feel welcome.”
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Cheatham County School District announced on Thursday it is the first district in Tennessee to be named a Unified Champion District by the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics Unified Championship Schools program is aimed at promoting social inclusion through “intentionally planned and implemented activities, affecting systems-wide change,” according to its website.

“With sports as the foundation, the three-component model offers a unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with tools and training to create sports, classroom, and school climates of acceptance,” the website said. “These are school climates where students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included in, and feel a part of, all activities, opportunities, and functions.”

School leaders said all of its schools have been recognized as Unified Champion Schools, therefore, the district’s designation.

The designation was announced at the Cheatham County School Board meeting Thursday night.

