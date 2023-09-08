Caught on camera: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into neighbor’s garage causing ‘extensive damage’

“Deputies on the scene located open bottles of liquor in the vehicle.”
Caught on camera: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into neighbor’s garage causing ‘extensive damage’
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is facing a DUI charge after being caught on camera crashing into her neighbor’s garage, causing extensive damage to the home, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Christy Graves, was injured after crashing into her neighbor’s garage.

Multiple first responders were dispatched to a home on Augusta Drive in Christiana on Thursday.

“The investigation showed that Christy Graves drove her vehicle into a house in the Lewis Downs subdivision,” Cpl. William Travis said. “Deputies on the scene located open bottles of liquor in the vehicle.”

Travis added that Graves also struck a car inside the garage and no one was home at the time of the crash.

“Because she was being treated at the hospital, Travis did not arrest Graves but cited her for DUI, failing to exercise due care and driving with an open container,” RCSO said.

Graves is due in court on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice ended in southern Tennessee: ‘Drinking water problem corrected’
Illegal daycare
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal Nashville daycare released
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Latest News

Two men were charged with theft of property after police found them in possession of stolen...
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home, affidavit shows
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his brother, one person was shot inside FedEx Forum...
Friday evening news update
Murfreesboro Police are searching for two men who robbed a gas station and held employees at...
Search for gas station robbery suspects
Stolen vehicles from California, Wisconsin found in FBI raid at Nashville home according to...
FBI raid found stolen luxury cars
The 10-day fair will include family-friendly activities, agriculture and much more.
Security measures at Nashville Fair