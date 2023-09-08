Caught on camera: Woman charged with DUI after crashing into neighbor’s garage causing ‘extensive damage’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is facing a DUI charge after being caught on camera crashing into her neighbor’s garage, causing extensive damage to the home, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Christy Graves, was injured after crashing into her neighbor’s garage.

Multiple first responders were dispatched to a home on Augusta Drive in Christiana on Thursday.

“The investigation showed that Christy Graves drove her vehicle into a house in the Lewis Downs subdivision,” Cpl. William Travis said. “Deputies on the scene located open bottles of liquor in the vehicle.”

Travis added that Graves also struck a car inside the garage and no one was home at the time of the crash.

“Because she was being treated at the hospital, Travis did not arrest Graves but cited her for DUI, failing to exercise due care and driving with an open container,” RCSO said.

Graves is due in court on Nov. 27.

