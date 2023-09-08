Argument between brothers ends in shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his brother during an argument in Madison on Thursday night.

According to MNPD, officers were dispatched to Madison Flats Apartment Homes at 135 Brink Haven Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a shooting.

The arrest report states that 38-year-old Quintez Cortner was involved in an argument with his brother inside their apartment when it continued outside into the parking lot. Cortner pulled out a handgun and shot his brother multiple times.

Cortner was arrested and is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on a $255,000 bond.

The state of his brother’s injuries is unknown.

