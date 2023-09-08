2nd annual Nashville Fair kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 2nd Annual Nashville Fair has returned to the fairgrounds in Nashville and will be going on from Sept. 8 to Sept. 17.

The 10-day fair will include family-friendly activities, agriculture and much more.

Some of the events include the following:

Midway rides

Racing pigs

A cow milking contest

Luche Libre wrestling on Sept. 17

Fair food favorites such as: Prince’s Hot Chicken on a stick Pork parfaits Deep-fried Goo Goo Clusters

Live music

The Nashville Fair is held at the Fairgrounds Nashville at 401 Wingrove St. Gates open daily Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $7 to $10. Children five and under get in for free.

Parking is available on and off-site. Onsite parking is $10. Fair shuttles provide free rides tow and from parking lots and the entrance gate.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.