1 dead, suspect detained after shooting in Antioch

Police say one person is dead and the shooter has been detained.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Antioch on Friday afternoon.

Homicide investigators are working the scene currently as they work to determine the happenings of this shooting. Both the victim and suspect are adult men, MNPD said.

The call of the shooting on Goodwin Road came in at about 3:15 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

