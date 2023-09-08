1 dead, suspect detained after shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Antioch on Friday afternoon.

Police say one person is dead and the shooter has been detained.

Homicide investigators are working the scene currently as they work to determine the happenings of this shooting. Both the victim and suspect are adult men, MNPD said.

The call of the shooting on Goodwin Road came in at about 3:15 p.m. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

