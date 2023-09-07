WATCH: Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are searching for two suspects who robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Aug. 30.

In surveillance footage MPD released, the two armed men can be seen robbing the Shell gas station on Church Street.

In the video, the two pull up to the gas station in a black car at about 7:38 p.m. The driver of the vehicle stays in the car while two men wearing gloves and masks enter the Shell market, police say.

One of them was armed with a pistol and while inside the gas station, they ordered the employees to get on the floor while one of them opened the cash register. One of the men is seen taking all of the cash from the register.

The two suspects are seen running out of the store, getting back into the car and fleeing the scene of the crime.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspects is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5640.

