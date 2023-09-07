WATCH: Intense moments between FBI agents and driver during Nashville raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dramatic video caught on camera by WSMV4 shows an intense interaction between Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and a driver during a home raid in West Nashville.

The raid happened Wednesday at a $1.5 million Hill Circle home. The FBI did not immediately reveal the purpose of its search of the raid, but multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Agents could be seen taking bagged items and boxes from the property, and multiple vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and an off-road vehicle, were towed away.

At one point during the raid, an SUV pulls up near the home and agents are heard telling the driver to turn off the vehicle. Instead, the SUV’s engine revs and federal agents draw their weapons as the driver speeds away down a hill. The interaction was caught on camera by WSMV4′s Michael Warrick.

WSMV's Michael Warrick caught the tense moments between FBI agents and a driver on camera.

One person was placed in handcuffs at the scene, but the FBI has not released details about any arrests. Neighbors told WSMV4 they didn’t see anything suspicious at the home.

“I mean, these are people that I wave at pretty regularly and just see in my day-to-day, so I can’t wait to see what is happening over here,” Abigail Buxa said. “Just not the place where I’d expect that to happen, it just feels out of the ordinary.”

WSMV4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

