WATCH: Intense moments between FBI agents and driver during Nashville raid

Agents are seen on video pulling their weapons as the driver of an SUV speeds away from the scene.
One person was placed in handcuffs at the scene, but the FBI has not released details about any arrests.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dramatic video caught on camera by WSMV4 shows an intense interaction between Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and a driver during a home raid in West Nashville.

The raid happened Wednesday at a $1.5 million Hill Circle home. The FBI did not immediately reveal the purpose of its search of the raid, but multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene. Agents could be seen taking bagged items and boxes from the property, and multiple vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and an off-road vehicle, were towed away.

At one point during the raid, an SUV pulls up near the home and agents are heard telling the driver to turn off the vehicle. Instead, the SUV’s engine revs and federal agents draw their weapons as the driver speeds away down a hill. The interaction was caught on camera by WSMV4′s Michael Warrick.

WSMV's Michael Warrick caught the tense moments between FBI agents and a driver on camera.

One person was placed in handcuffs at the scene, but the FBI has not released details about any arrests. Neighbors told WSMV4 they didn’t see anything suspicious at the home.

“I mean, these are people that I wave at pretty regularly and just see in my day-to-day, so I can’t wait to see what is happening over here,” Abigail Buxa said. “Just not the place where I’d expect that to happen, it just feels out of the ordinary.”

WSMV4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
Officers said they have responded to domestic violence calls at the same location before.
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend in the head to escape strangulation, MNPD says

Latest News

Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint
WATCH: Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint
Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint
Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint
Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint
Suspects wanted after robbing gas station clerks at gunpoint
Strong Inside at Nashville Children's Theatre
Vanderbilt University presents ‘Strong Inside’ at Nashville Children’s Theatre
Shelby and Vinny Links golf courses will be undergoing renovations in 2024.
Two Nashville golf courses gifted $2M for renovations