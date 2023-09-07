Two Nashville golf courses gifted $2M for renovations

Nashville natives Brandt Snedeker and Lou Graham will accompany Mayor John Cooper during the check presentation.
Shelby and Vinny Links golf courses will be undergoing renovations in 2024.
Shelby and Vinny Links golf courses will be undergoing renovations in 2024.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and two Nashville golf legends are presenting two golf courses with the funds necessary for some much-needed renovations on Thursday.

The mayor will be joined by Nashville natives Brandt Snedeker and Lou Graham on Thursday morning to announce a $2 million donation to the Tennessee Golf Foundation (TGF) for the restoration of Shelby and Vinny Links golf courses inside Shelby Park.

Shelby is the oldest golf course in the Metropolitan Nashville system as it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024. Vinny Links is a 9-hole course that plays host to The First Tee of Middle Tennessee, which provided golfing opportunities to over 500 students in 2022.

The TGF will work with the city to oversee the renovations, which are set to begin in the spring of 2024.

Shelby and Vinny Links golf courses will be undergoin renovations in 2024.
Shelby and Vinny Links golf courses will be undergoin renovations in 2024.(WSMV)

