Sumner Co. Schools installing portable bleachers at Beech, White House football stadiums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools are installing portable bleachers at the Beech and White House football stadiums.

The work to install the bleachers began on Wednesday.

In August, the school system closed off several of their bleachers after an inspection the day after the visitor bleachers collapsed at Beech High School.

Engineers recommended closing the home stands at Beech, and portions of bleachers at Hendersonville, Portland and White House after finding moss, water damage and cracks in the concrete structures.

The Sumner County School Board had a study session on Tuesday. The board is looking at moving $15 million from a reserve fund for new bleachers.

“Obviously we missed on this and we’re going to own it and we’re going to move forward,” Sumner County Director of Schools Scott Langford said. “I want us to have the most inspected and safest bleachers that we can.”

The board will consider a policy that calls on regular inspections of the stadium structures.

The new bleachers won’t happen this year. The school board expect it to take 3 to 5 years.

