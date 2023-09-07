State honors first responders at annual award ceremony

Nashville police officers who confronted The Covenant School shooter were honored at the ceremony along with officers who died in the line of duty in the past year.
Governor Bill Lee and other state officials honored the men and women who work to keep Tennesseans safe.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee and other state officials honored the men and women who work to keep Tennesseans safe on Wednesday.

The annual first responder recognition ceremony was held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church.

Several first responders were recognized for their heroic actions, including the Metro Nashville Police officers who confronted the shooter at The Covenant School in March. Officials also honored six people who died in the line of duty.

“They did so out of a sense of duty, but they did so because they’re unique individuals who had something within that most people do not,” Lee said.

The families of those first responders received the Three Stars of Tennessee Award.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

