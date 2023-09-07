Spring Hill lifts irrigation restrictions as water levels rebound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Spring Hill ended its irrigation restrictions on Thursday.

The city applied the restrictions on Monday after a mechanical issue within the Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS) distribution network. The issue was quickly identified and the necessary repairs to the water distribution system were made on Tuesday.

The city allowed the water system to rebound for a few days to allow water levels to return to normal levels.

During the repairs, Spring Hill residents were asked to voluntarily shut down their irrigation systems on Wednesday, and large commercial properties in the city were placed under a mandatory shutoff.

The city of Spring Hill thanked the residents for their cooperation through the process this week.

