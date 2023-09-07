Spring Hill lifts irrigation restrictions as water levels rebound

Repairs on the water distribution system have allowed the network to rebound to normal levels.
Spring HIll lifts all water restrictions on Thursday morning.
Spring HIll lifts all water restrictions on Thursday morning.(City of Spring Hill)
By Chuck Morris and Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Spring Hill ended its irrigation restrictions on Thursday.

The city applied the restrictions on Monday after a mechanical issue within the Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS) distribution network. The issue was quickly identified and the necessary repairs to the water distribution system were made on Tuesday.

The city allowed the water system to rebound for a few days to allow water levels to return to normal levels.

Spring Hill shuts off irrigation services amid system’s mechanical issues

During the repairs, Spring Hill residents were asked to voluntarily shut down their irrigation systems on Wednesday, and large commercial properties in the city were placed under a mandatory shutoff.

The city of Spring Hill thanked the residents for their cooperation through the process this week.

