Spring Hill expects to lift irrigation restrictions on Thursday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Spring Hill expects to end irrigation restrictions on Thursday, the city announced on Wednesday.

The city said after repairs to Columbia Power and Water Systems on Tuesday, the water system is continuing to rebound to normal levels. Spring Hill is targeting Thursday morning to lift irrigation restrictions.

Spring Hill residents are currently asked to continue their voluntary shutoff of irrigation systems. Large commercial properties in the city are still under a mandatory shutoff.

