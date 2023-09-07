Spring Hill expects to lift irrigation restrictions on Thursday

Repairs by Columbia Power and Water Systems have allowed the water system to rebound to normal levels.
Spring Hill expects to lift irrigation restrictions on Thursday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Spring Hill expects to end irrigation restrictions on Thursday, the city announced on Wednesday.

The city said after repairs to Columbia Power and Water Systems on Tuesday, the water system is continuing to rebound to normal levels. Spring Hill is targeting Thursday morning to lift irrigation restrictions.

Spring Hill residents are currently asked to continue their voluntary shutoff of irrigation systems. Large commercial properties in the city are still under a mandatory shutoff.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

