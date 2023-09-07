Several vehicles damaged after shooting in Clarksville, police say

“One westbound lane of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway is currently shut down between West Fork Bridge and Peachers Mill as officers work to collect evidence.”
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left several vehicles with bulletholes after someone in a car was firing several shots at another vehicle.

Police said at about 3:19 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Peachers Mill Road for a shooting.

Several 911 callers said a dark-colored vehicle was shooting at another dark-colored vehicle. While no injuries were reported, police said several people’s vehicles were hit by bullets.

“One westbound lane of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway is currently shut down between West Fork Bridge and Peachers Mill as officers work to collect evidence. CPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call 911. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time,” CPD said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged

Latest News

All For The Hall Benefit concert
Keith Urban, Vince Gill headline ‘All for the Hall’ benefit concert for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Autopsy of baby found dead at illegal daycare released
Two armed men rob Shell gas station in Murfreesboro
Fired workers suing BlueCross BlueShield