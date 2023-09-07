Several vehicles damaged after shooting in Clarksville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left several vehicles with bulletholes after someone in a car was firing several shots at another vehicle.

Police said at about 3:19 p.m. officers responded to the area of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Peachers Mill Road for a shooting.

Several 911 callers said a dark-colored vehicle was shooting at another dark-colored vehicle. While no injuries were reported, police said several people’s vehicles were hit by bullets.

“One westbound lane of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway is currently shut down between West Fork Bridge and Peachers Mill as officers work to collect evidence. CPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call 911. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time,” CPD said.

