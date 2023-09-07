Nonprofit providing supportive housing for women battling substance abuse

The organization was founded by three Nashville woman who were once addicts and now turning their past struggles into a promise to help others.
By Danielle Jackson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local nonprofit offers a chance to restore women’s lives who are battling substance abuse.

Nationwide, substance abuse among women has increased according to researchers who discovered alcohol-related deaths are up nearly 15% in the U.S.

Metamorphosis Beautifully Changed, a Nashville nonprofit, provides supportive housing for women who are struggling with substance abuse. The organization was founded by three Nashville women who were once addicts themselves, now turning their past struggles with drugs into a promise to help others.

“We’re just trying to save lives one person at a time,” said Lynnita Carter.

Carter, the organization’s executive director, struggled with addiction for more than two decades.

“When a person goes into treatment, then they leave treatment. You generally go back to the area where you came from unless you want to change,” said Carter.

Carter, along with her two friends, Anita Wiggs and Kim Stevens, dealt with addiction themselves.

“We’re just trying to give back,” said Carter.

Earlier this year they decided to launch Metamorphosis Beautifully Changed, a nonprofit providing supportive housing for women coming out of treatment looking for their next steps.

“We’re trying to address homelessness, addiction, and mental illness because they all go together. They all go together, and we provide a safe living space for them. The house is monitored because we need to see what’s going on just in common areas,” said Carter.

The organization offers supportive housing for women in two homes, one in Nashville and Clarksville. Both homes are positioned along bus routes so the participants can have reliable transportation.

“With that bus line, they can get to work, they can get to meetings. They can get anywhere they need to go,” said Carter.

Carter attributes supportive housing as a way to restore structure to the women who are working to get their lives back on track. The homes are monitored only in the common areas.

“There’s a curfew. You have chores. Just normal things you would do in your own daily lives,” said Carter.

It’s a growing nonprofit that has plans to continue to impact lives in the future.

“I want to be able to have a program where women can go for six months, and they don’t have to pay for anything. They just focus on themselves,” said Carter.

This home serves as a metamorphosis allowing struggling women to transform lives.

For more information on this organization, click here.

