Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

Lainey Wilson tops the list with nine nominations.
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards were announced Thursday morning and Lainey Wilson tops the list with nine nominations.

Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, along with Luke Combs and Hardy with four nominations each.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Below is the list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year:

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year:

(The award goes to the artist(s), producer(s), and mix engineer(s))

  • “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
    • Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
  • “Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
    • Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • “Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
    • Producer: Austin Nivarel Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
  • “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
    • Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
  • “Wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    • Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Album of the Year:

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
    • Producers: John Osborne, John Peets Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
  • Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
    • Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
  • Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
    • Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
  • One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
    • Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
  • Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
    • Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year:

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

  • “Fast Car” - Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
  • “Heart Like A Truck” - Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
  • “Next Thing You Know” - Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
  • “Tennessee Orange” - Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
  • “Wait in the truck” - Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Vocalist of the Year:

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year:

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Midland
  • Old Dominion
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year:

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year:

  • “Save Me” Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
    • Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
  • “She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
    • Producer: Zach Crowell
  • “Thank God” Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
    • Producer: Dann Huff
  • “Wait in the truck” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    • Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
    • Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Musician of the Year:

  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Derek Wells
  • Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year:

  • “Light On In The Kitchen” Ashley McBryde
    • Director: Reid Long
  • “Memory Lane” Old Dominion
    • Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
  • “Need A Favor” Jelly Roll
    • Director: Patrick Tohill
  • “Next Thing You Know” Jordan Davis
    • Director: Running Bear
  • “wait in the truck” HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
    • Director: Justin Clough

New Artist of the Year:

  • Zach Bryan
  • Jelly Roll
  • Parker McCollum
  • Megan Moroney
  • Hailey Whitters

2023 CMA Broadcast Awards - Finalists for Radio Stations of the Year (by market size):

Major Market:

  • KCYY – San Antonio, Texas
  • KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn.
  • KKBQ – Houston, Texas
  • KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
  • WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

Large Market:

  • WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.
  • WKDF – Nashville, Tenn.
  • WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
  • WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
  • WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market:

  • KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.
  • KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
  • WGGY – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.
  • WPCV – Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
  • WQMX – Akron, Ohio

Small Market:

  • KCLR – Columbia, Mo.
  • WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
  • WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.
  • WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
  • WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

For background information on each nominee, check out the CMA fact sheet here.

