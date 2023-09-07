Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The nominees for the 57th annual CMA Awards were announced Thursday morning and Lainey Wilson tops the list with nine nominations.

Other top nominees include first-time nominee Jelly Roll with five nominations, along with Luke Combs and Hardy with four nominations each.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Below is the list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year:

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

(AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher | AP)

Single of the Year:

(The award goes to the artist(s), producer(s), and mix engineer(s))

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll Producer: Austin Nivarel Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis Producer: Paul DiGiovanni Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells Mix Engineer: Joey Moi



Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Album of the Year:

(Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde Producers: John Osborne, John Peets Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson Producer: Jay Joyce Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym



Song of the Year:

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Fast Car” - Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” - Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” - Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” - Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“Wait in the truck” - Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year:

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson) Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown) Producer: Dann Huff

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton) Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce



Musician of the Year:

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year:

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis Director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) Director: Justin Clough



New Artist of the Year:

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

2023 CMA Broadcast Awards - Finalists for Radio Stations of the Year (by market size):

Major Market:

KCYY – San Antonio, Texas

KEEY – Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minn.

KKBQ – Houston, Texas

KSCS – Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

Large Market:

WIRK – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Fla.

WKDF – Nashville, Tenn.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.

Medium Market:

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WGGY – Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

WPCV – Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

Small Market:

KCLR – Columbia, Mo.

WBYT – South Bend, Ind.

WKML – Fayetteville, N.C.

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.

For background information on each nominee, check out the CMA fact sheet here.

