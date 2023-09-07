Neighbors anxious for answers after FBI raid at West Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal prosecutors have remained tightlipped about a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid at a home in West Nashville.

The FBI took cars, electronics and other bagged items from the home on Hill Circle Wednesday. At one point, video captured by WSMV4 showed a vehicle speeding away from FBI agents, with guns drawn, as it pulled up to the home.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday, it could not share any information about the raid at this time.

Leah Shilts, who lives on nearby Marcia Avenue, is eager to know what the raid was all about.

“There’s a bigger story there and I’m very curious,” Shilts said. “Mostly because I’m so close, and it’s Nashville, I care about this city and what’s going on. Big picture, the fact the FBI showed up, that’s way bigger than just police department.”

WSMV4 reached the homeowner by phone, but he said he was renting the house and knew nothing about what the renters were engaged in.

One neighbor told us one of the men who lived at the home told him they were running a car-repossession business.

While neighbors have their suspicions, Shilts will wait patiently for the feds to reveal their purpose for the raid.

“The fact that something like that was caught, that means the police are doing their job, the FBI is stepping in when they need to step in,” Shilts said.

