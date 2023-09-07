Man arrested for allegedly threatening restaurant employee with steak knife

Witnesses told police the man was asked to leave based on a past ‘dine and dash’ incident.
LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse(LongHorn Steakhouse)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an intoxicated man on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a manager at a South Nashville steakhouse with a knife.

According to the arrest report, the manager at Longhorn Steakhouse on Murfreesboro Pike saw 58-year-old Richard Bride enter the restaurant on Wednesday. The manager recognized Bride from a previous visit where he left without paying his bill and promptly asked him to leave.

The report states that Bride became irate and grabbed a steak knife from a table, then pointed it at the manager and screamed that she could not tell him what to do and that he was being harassed.

Officers described Bride’s demeanor as “obviously under the influence of alcohol,” as they could smell it on him and he was extremely unsteady on his feet. Bride even confessed to the officers that he was a drunk with a problem, according to the report.

Bride was arrested and charged with public intoxication and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
Officers said they have responded to domestic violence calls at the same location before.
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend in the head to escape strangulation, MNPD says

Latest News

LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
A Jeep speeds away from FBI agents in West Nashville.
Vehicle flees scene of FBI raid in West Nashville
Lainey Wilson performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Nominees for 57th annual CMA Awards announced
Cameras capture an intense interaction between FBI agents and a driver, water doesn't seem to...
Catch Up Quick