Man arrested for allegedly threatening restaurant employee with steak knife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an intoxicated man on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a manager at a South Nashville steakhouse with a knife.

According to the arrest report, the manager at Longhorn Steakhouse on Murfreesboro Pike saw 58-year-old Richard Bride enter the restaurant on Wednesday. The manager recognized Bride from a previous visit where he left without paying his bill and promptly asked him to leave.

The report states that Bride became irate and grabbed a steak knife from a table, then pointed it at the manager and screamed that she could not tell him what to do and that he was being harassed.

Officers described Bride’s demeanor as “obviously under the influence of alcohol,” as they could smell it on him and he was extremely unsteady on his feet. Bride even confessed to the officers that he was a drunk with a problem, according to the report.

Bride was arrested and charged with public intoxication and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

