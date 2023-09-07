LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed a Louisville Metro police officer was conducting a traffic stop on West Kentucky Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood and then shots were fired from a home nearby.

The officer was shot in the torso and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital. A supporting officer was also there during the shooting and they were not injured.

An investigation has begun and currently no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
Boil Water Notice issued in Southern Tennessee
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Child receiving vaccine
When should I get a COVID booster? New, updated vaccines expected in fall 2023
Officers said they have responded to domestic violence calls at the same location before.
Woman shoots ex-boyfriend in the head to escape strangulation, MNPD says
.
5-year-old found alone at movie theater, mother charged