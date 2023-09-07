LMPD officer in critical condition after shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently in critical condition after he was shot early Thursday morning.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed a Louisville Metro police officer was conducting a traffic stop on West Kentucky Street in the Chickasaw neighborhood and then shots were fired from a home nearby.

The officer was shot in the torso and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital. A supporting officer was also there during the shooting and they were not injured.

An investigation has begun and currently no arrests have been made.

Kentucky, we’re hearing reports that an officer was shot this morning in Louisville. Please join Britainy and me in praying for this officer, their loved ones and all of @LMPD. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.