Keith Urban, Vince Gill headline ‘All for the Hall’ benefit concert for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music superstars are headlining a benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum as it is set to return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Keith Urban and the legendary Vince Gill will co-host the All for the Hall benefit concert on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Jordan Davis, Patty Griffin, Mickey Guyton, HARDY, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood and other special guests will be performing at the show.

“Getting to curate, create and collaborate on our All for the Hall shows has always been mad fun for me,” said Urban. “There’s so much love and respect for all the work the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum does, not only from the artists and the industry, but the audience too. I love that Vince will be there with me again this year – and we have another incredible ‘guest list’ and always some surprises too! LET’S ROLL.”

