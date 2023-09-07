‘He’s got a pulse’: Premature baby saved moments after birth in Robertson County

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Robertson County Emergency officials helped save a premature baby boy after a mom gave birth to him early Thursday morning, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

Dispatchers in Robertson County received a 911 call in the middle of the night on Wednesday from a young mother going into labor.

First responders arrived at the woman’s home just after 2 a.m. when the mother was seconds away from giving birth. By 2:08 a.m., the baby boy was delivered. SBN said while the mom was doing great, the baby wasn’t breathing.

The Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer told SBN the baby was about 10 weeks premature. The baby had not only stopped breathing, but his little heartbeat was almost non-existent, SBN said.

The baby was given emergency resuscitation. In addition to CPR, artificial ventilations with supplemental oxygen therapy were also applied.

“The baby boy was a bit hypothermic which wouldn’t be as harmful to most infants or people in general, however in premature babies, due to the decreased body mass, a low body temperature can develop very quickly,” Dyer told SBN. “This is a significant issue because hypothermia (low body temperature) in neonates can lead to apnea (no breathing). The respiratory arrest leads to low oxygen levels which quickly leads to bradycardia -low heart rate or pulse. Essentially, a domino effect of events was quickly reversed to try and save this baby boy’s life.”

While SBN monitored radio traffic during the call, they said there was a long silence after the announcement that the baby wasn’t breathing. Over the radio, SBN heard, “The baby is breathing on his own. He’s got a pulse.”

The baby boy was taken to TriStar NorthCrest with paramedics caring for him. The mother is also in stable condition and was taken to the hospital to be with her baby.

At the hospital, the baby was intubated by staff and was later sent to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“I have received updates reporting that the baby boy has done well and seems to be improving. We will work to provide an update as quickly as possible,” Dyer told SBN. “In the meantime, we ask everyone in our community to support this family with prayers and words of encouragement as healing continues.”

