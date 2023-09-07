First Alert Weather: Cooler and Drier for the next several days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A taste of fall with below average temperatures the rest of this week and into next week. The humidity will also be lower.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and pleasant this evening. Areas of dense fog will develop overnight.

The lows will fall to the 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and less humid again with highs in the mid-80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

While a stray shower is possible this weekend, most of the area is going to stay dry on both Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance is only about 10%. Both days will see a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. It may be just the slightest bit more humid, but not too noticeable.

THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK:

The nice weather continues Monday with lots of sunshine and temperatures still in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, the high remains in the mid 80s.

MIDWEEK COOL DOWN:

Both Wednesday and Thursday will have a few showers with highs in the upper 70s.

